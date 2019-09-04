Klemme man sentenced for illegal 'drug kits'

GARNER, Iowa – A Klemme man is sentenced for selling home-made “drug kits.”

Ronald Paul Chantrill, 56, must serve three to five years of probation and pay a $750 fine. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana, and Psilocyn.

Law enforcement says after identifying Chantrill as a dealer of meth and other drugs, a search of his home in 2018 found containers that each held multiple different illegal narcotics.