GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of creating and selling “drug kits” is pleading guilty.
Ronald Paul Chantrill, 55 of Klemme, has reached a plea deal with prosecutors after a search of his home turned up containers that each held multiple different illegal narcotics. Chantrill was charged with nine drug crimes but is pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana, and Psilocyn.
Authorities say an investigation into the North Iowa drug trade led to Chantrill’s arrest.
His sentencing is set for September 3.
Related Content
- Klemme man pleads guilty to making 'drug kits'
- Klemme man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun charges
- Not guilty plea in Klemme drug arrest
- Man sentenced for Klemme drug arrest
- Klemme man facing drug/gun charges
- Klemme woman pleads guilty to illegally buying vehicles
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug charges
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession
- Wanted man pleads guilty to drug crime
- Rochester man pleads guilty to drug possession
Scroll for more content...