Klemme man pleads guilty to making 'drug kits'

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man accused of creating and selling “drug kits” is pleading guilty.

Ronald Paul Chantrill, 55 of Klemme, has reached a plea deal with prosecutors after a search of his home turned up containers that each held multiple different illegal narcotics. Chantrill was charged with nine drug crimes but is pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana, and Psilocyn.

Authorities say an investigation into the North Iowa drug trade led to Chantrill’s arrest.

His sentencing is set for September 3.