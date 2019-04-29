Clear

Klemme man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun charges

Garner man still set for trial.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – One Hancock County man is pleading guilty to federal crimes while another is still going to trial.

Jacob Dean Ganseveld, 27 of Klemme, is pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime. No sentencing date has been set.


Ganseveld and Colby Olhava, 24 of Garner, were arrested after a January 6 traffic stop in Garner. Police say they found over eight grams of meth in Ganseveld’s vehicle and a black revolver with the serial number removed.

Olhava is charged with unlawful transport of firearms and his trial is set to begin on June 24 in Cedar Rapids Federal Court.

State drug and weapons charged were initially filed against both men but were dismissed to clear the way for federal prosecution.

