Klemme man pleads guilty to dealing meth

GARNER, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over multiple drug deals in Hancock County.
Nicholas Jon Modderman, 32 of Klemme, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine. Five other drug charges will be dismissed.
Law enforcement says Modderman was involved in distributing meth three separate times in November 2019.
His sentencing is scheduled for May 12.
