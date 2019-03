GARNER, Iowa – Law enforcement is saying it found a cornucopia of controlled substances at a man’s Klemme home.

Nine criminal charges were filed Friday against Ronald Paul Chantrill, 55, in connection with a 2018 search of his home on Frogslip Avenue. Court documents state an investigation into North Iowa narcotics distribution identified Chantrill as a dealer of methamphetamine and other drugs. Authorities say a search of his home found meth, marijuana, pscilocyn, amphetamines, hydrocodone, alprazolam, Tramadol, Tizanidine, nabumetone, cyclobenzaprine, a digital scale, and multiple plastic baggies.

Investigators say the drugs were arranged in “drug kits,” containers holding multiple types of narcotics.

Chantrill is charged with three counts of controlled substance violation, four counts of possession of controlled substances-3rd of subsequent offense, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.