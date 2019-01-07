Clear
Klemme man facing drug/gun charges

Jacob Ganseveld Jacob Ganseveld

Arrested after Sunday traffic stop.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 5:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – A Sunday traffic stop ends in drug charges against a Klemme man.

Police say Jacob Dean Ganseveld, 26, was pulled over for multiple traffic violations a little after 12 pm in the 2100 block of Vail Avenue, east of Garner. A police K9 unit indicated the presence of drugs in Ganseveld’s vehicle and authorities say a search turned up more than eight grams of a substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Police say the meth was in several baggies and they also found a digital scale, syringes, and a black revolver with the serial number removed. Court documents state Ganseveld is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a firearm.

He’s been charged with a controlled substance violation, failure to use a drug tax stamp, control of a firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

