BALSAM LAKE, Wis. - A North Iowa man has been arrested for a fatal collision in northeast Wisconsin.
Michael Charles Barkema, 47, of Klemme, is charged in Polk County District Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
According to a probable cause report entered by law enforcement, Barkema was driving north on 202nd Street around 7 p.m. Sunday when he turned left onto E. Cedar Lake Road and collided with a southbound vehicle. Authorities say the female driver of the southbound vehicle was killed in the crash.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
Law enforcement says Barkema's speech was slurred and the smell of alcohol was on his breath. The probable cause report says he was given several sobriety tests which indicated he was intoxicated and a preliminary breath test showed Barkema with a blood alcohol level of .28, more than three times the legal limit of .08.
Related Content
- North Iowa man arrested for deadly crash in Wisconsin
- Wisconsin man pleads guilty in North Iowa
- Guilty plea in deadly North Iowa crash
- Arrest made in deadly central Iowa collision
- Beef recall in Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois
- Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to drunk riding in North Iowa
- Rochester man arrested after deadly Goodhue County crash
- Iowa man in Austin crash
- Wisconsin man arrested for drugs in Lake Mills
- UPDATE: Wisconsin man arrested in teen's abduction, parents' deaths