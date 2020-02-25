North Iowa man arrested for deadly crash in Wisconsin

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. - A North Iowa man has been arrested for a fatal collision in northeast Wisconsin.

Michael Charles Barkema, 47, of Klemme, is charged in Polk County District Court with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

According to a probable cause report entered by law enforcement, Barkema was driving north on 202nd Street around 7 p.m. Sunday when he turned left onto E. Cedar Lake Road and collided with a southbound vehicle. Authorities say the female driver of the southbound vehicle was killed in the crash.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Law enforcement says Barkema's speech was slurred and the smell of alcohol was on his breath. The probable cause report says he was given several sobriety tests which indicated he was intoxicated and a preliminary breath test showed Barkema with a blood alcohol level of .28, more than three times the legal limit of .08.