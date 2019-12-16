Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Klemme co-op to get multi-million dollar improvements

Investment comes after significant September storm damage.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 4:14 PM
Updated: Dec 16, 2019 4:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KLEMME, Iowa – A multi-million dollar boost is approved for the Klemme co-op site damaged by September storms.

The board of directors of MaxYield Cooperative has okayed a $4.5 million project they hope to be finished by the 2020 harvest.

“The project will include a 105-foot diameter grain storage bin with approximate capacity of 750,000 bushels,” says MaxYield CEO Keith Heim. “It will also include a 4,000-bushel-per-hour grain dryer, wet corn holding capacity, overhead truck load-out capability and all the infrastructure needed to complete the project.”

Construction is expected to start in the spring.

“Our Klemme facility incurred storm damage in September that greatly affected our ability to serve our members and clients in that area,” says Heim. “We made what modifications we could so we could get through harvest, but we know that it is not feasible to operate this location beyond 2019 without significant upgrades to the facility.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 13°
A drier and warmer week is headed our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Saving money on a tight budget

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Updates at Lime Creek Nature Center

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a dry week with warming temps

Image

Lego tournament in Rochester

Image

Renovations at Lime Creek Nature Center

Image

First public skate at new multipurpose arena

Image

Christmas tree shopping

Image

Train derailment in Manly

Image

No Longer Homeless for the Holidays

Community Events