Klemme co-op to get multi-million dollar improvements

KLEMME, Iowa – A multi-million dollar boost is approved for the Klemme co-op site damaged by September storms.

The board of directors of MaxYield Cooperative has okayed a $4.5 million project they hope to be finished by the 2020 harvest.

“The project will include a 105-foot diameter grain storage bin with approximate capacity of 750,000 bushels,” says MaxYield CEO Keith Heim. “It will also include a 4,000-bushel-per-hour grain dryer, wet corn holding capacity, overhead truck load-out capability and all the infrastructure needed to complete the project.”

Construction is expected to start in the spring.

“Our Klemme facility incurred storm damage in September that greatly affected our ability to serve our members and clients in that area,” says Heim. “We made what modifications we could so we could get through harvest, but we know that it is not feasible to operate this location beyond 2019 without significant upgrades to the facility.”