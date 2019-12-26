Klein family serves annual community Christmas meal in honor of relative who died in motorcycle crash

AUSTIN, Minn. - For the 22nd year, the Klein family is serving a Christmas meal at St. Olaf Church in Austin to the community. The four-generation family works together to serve food, help people carry plates to their tables, and serve water, milk, and coffee.

The meal is in honor of their family member Peter Klein, who died in a motorcycle crash in 1998. He loved Christmas. "I know he would be absolutely pleased. If there's a heaven and he's looking down, I know he is happy," says his mother, Gladys Bliss.

The meal is the family's tradition. Many family members don't remember a Christmas day celebrated any other way. "We know that we can bring people together that don't have anywhere to go or don't have anything to do on Christmas and really want to celebrate christmas with somebody," says Danielle Morem, who was 11 when the tradition began.

The family has their own Christmas together after the meal. They plan to continue the tradition.