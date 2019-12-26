Clear

Klein family serves annual community Christmas meal in honor of relative who died in motorcycle crash

The meal is in honor of their family member Peter Klein, who died in a motorcycle crash in 1998. He loved Christmas.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 8:25 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - For the 22nd year, the Klein family is serving a Christmas meal at St. Olaf Church in Austin to the community. The four-generation family works together to serve food, help people carry plates to their tables, and serve water, milk, and coffee.

The meal is in honor of their family member Peter Klein, who died in a motorcycle crash in 1998. He loved Christmas. "I know he would be absolutely pleased. If there's a heaven and he's looking down, I know he is happy," says his mother, Gladys Bliss.

The meal is the family's tradition. Many family members don't remember a Christmas day celebrated any other way. "We know that we can bring people together that don't have anywhere to go or don't have anything to do on Christmas and really want to celebrate christmas with somebody," says Danielle Morem, who was 11 when the tradition began.

The family has their own Christmas together after the meal. They plan to continue the tradition.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 22°
Cooler temps arrive today while we're tracking a messy weekend mixture
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Year in Review: May and June

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: An Early Look at a Weekend Mix

Image

Wrapping up the decade

Image

High temperatures make for a not-so-white Christmas

Image

SAW: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge

Image

Sean Christmas forecast

Image

Holiday travel hazards

Image

Families Flock to the Movies

Image

Working on Christmas

Community Events