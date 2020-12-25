Klein family Christmas dinner tradition on pause until next year

AUSTIN, Minn. - One family has made it their mission to bring the Austin community together.

This year is different, as community gatherings are not recommended.

Danielle Morem says it all began about 20 years ago.

Her uncle passed suddenly in a dirt bike accident and the family did not want to spend Christmas alone.

They decided to host a community Christmas dinner at St. Olaf Church in Austin.

It has become a very popular tradition in the community.

Morem tells KIMT News 3 the last few years, they have served over 400 people.

"It ends up being really sad because we've spent Christmas with pretty much the same people the last twenty years. And some people have passed and some people continue to come and they bring their families. It's a fairly selfish reason to continue the dinner and it's such a happy time for us," says Morem.

Morem says they donated the money they would have used for the dinner to the Salvation Army for their to-go meals on Christmas.

The Klein family says they will be back next year and cannot wait to spend Christmas with the community once again.