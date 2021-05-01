Kinney Pioneer Museum reopens this weekend

MASON CITY, Iowa - Over the past year, many events and museums closed their doors as the pandemic ramped up.

The Kinney Pioneer Museum was no exception. Initially, the seasonal museum delayed opening, before outright canceling it after much consideration. However, Director Kay Ingersoll kept busy, as new artifacts were donated and collected and some displays were rearranged during the prolonged closure. Now that it appears the worst of the pandemic may be behind us, she says the time is right to reopen for the 2021 season this weekend.

"The phones have been ringing off the hook with, 'when are you opening?' People from other states have been calling, saying, 'we're here at the musuem, when are you guys open?' Hopefully those folks will come back."

Whether you last visited two years ago, or even before that, she encourages the curious to check out what's on display.

"The people in the past made this place what it is. I just want you to all know them. Look around when you're here, look around at things."

This Sunday, the museum is kicking off the season with their annual 'Pork Day' beginning at Noon, with pulled pork sandwiches, chips, baked beans and dessert. The price is $7 for adults and $3 for kids; for the price of your meal, you'll also have admission covered.