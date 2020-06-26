Kinney Pioneer Museum closes for 2020

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The Kinney Pioneer Museum is closing for the 2020 season.

The Board of Trustees has voted unanimously to not open due to the current pandemic. A press release on the decision states:

“It is an unfortunate situation because the museum attracts guests from all over the country and with special days that bring a significant number of patrons, however, all trustees agreed it is in the best interest of everyone to protect our staff, volunteers and guests from risks associated with this disease.”

The museum is asking for the public’s support at this time by becoming official members, $15 for an individual and $40 for a family. Museum Director Kay Ingersoll says they look forward to opening in 2021 with fresh exhibits and new features for members and the public.