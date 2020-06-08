Kinney Creek transforms outdoor patio space

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Monday marks one week since Minnesota bars and restaurants could serve customers on their outdoor patios.

At Kinney Creek Brewery in the Med City, owner Donovan Seitz says that business has been good their first week serving guests on their property. The restaurant received a permit to build a new outdoor patio set on their parking lot.

Rain or shine, Seitz says change has gone well for his business.

"We're still working out some of the kinks but through the course of the weekend even with the rain we had a really good turnout," Seitz said. "It's been really fun to see people come back out in the outdoors and enjoy their time away from the house."

The space has a 50 person limit and has multiple sanitization stations. Restaurants may allow customers to eat inside starting Wednesday at 50 percent capacity.