Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kingsland vs Dover-Eyota boy's basketball highlights 1-7-19

The Knights ride a five-game winning streak into battle against the Eagles.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

Click on the video tab for the highlights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Incoming fronts will bring a chance for a wintry mixture and light snow tonight and into Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Parents Want Answers at School Board Meeting

Image

Transparency Act of 2019

Image

Inbody analyzer now at Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Kingsland vs. Dover-Eyota Highlights 1-7-19

Image

Spartans girl's basketball red hot following losing streak

Image

Mason City Residents forced to evacuate

Image

State Leaders Sworn In

Image

Local Taxpayer Nonplussed by potential for delays in returns

Image

New Homes in Byron

Image

Monday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events