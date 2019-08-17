Kingsland School District hoping to pass operating levy to fund learning programs

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. - On Saturday, after Spring Valley's Ag Days parade, the Kingsland School Board and Administration set up and informational center at the Spring Valley Fire Station. They answered questions about the 2019 Operating Levy Referendum and showed people how it could impact their taxes.

Kingsland's current levy, which was voter approved 10 years ago, is expiring in 2020. Amongst Leroy-Ostrander, Southland, Mabel-Canton, Grand Meadow, Chatfield, and Fillmore Central schools, Kingsland currently has the lowest funding per student at $852. The tax levy would put Kingsland at $1,556 per student. For the 2018-2019 school year, Leroy-Ostrander had the highest funding at $2,062 per student and Fillmore Central had the second lowest at $1,188 per student.

An operating levy funds learning programs, not buildings. If the referendum doesn't pass, Kingsland Administration says the district can expect higher class sizes and possibly mixed grade classes, and cuts to programs such as the arts, counseling, agriculture, and athletics.

If it passes, a property valued at $75,000 will see a $10.30 monthly tax impact, and a property valued at $225,000 will see a $30.89 monthly tax impact. Agricultural property beyond the dwelling and seasonal recreational properties are exempt.

"A lot of people keep thinking we're adding on to the building or we're planning to do this, we are not. We just want to continue these programs for our kids and grow these programs," says Superintendent Jim Hecimovich. "We just need our public to step up and say we believe in Kingsland."

Voting kicks off on November 5th.