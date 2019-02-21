Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

King says he's running for re-election in 2020

Iowa Congressman was stripped of his committee assignments.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 7:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Rep. Steve King says he will seek re-election despite Republican House leadership's move to strip him of his committee assignments after statements others characterized as racist.

Asked Thursday about his future, King said "I am running in 2020."

King, a nine-term Republican from Iowa's sprawling 4th District, was speaking during a taping of an Iowa Public Television program.

King sparked an uproar and was stripped of his committee assignment after being quoted in a New York Times story saying, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"

In his re-election campaign, King said he will stress his close ties to President Donald Trump and tell voters, "Don't let the elitists in this country, the power brokers in this country, tell you who is going to represent you in the United States Congress."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Few Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 1°
We're tracking a messy wintry mixture lasting through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spa Day for Cancer Patients

Image

Mason City Library Back In Business

Image

Highway 14 project faces some "technical issues"

Image

Tracking the Next Winter Storm and How Much Snow to Expect

Image

Students attend signing day event at NIACC

Image

HAZMAT training focuses on ammonia and chlorine in Rochester

Image

New crisis center to be built in Rochester

Image

Minnesota's Education Commissioner visits Rochester

Image

Local brewery needs people to stop bringing in outside alcohol

Image

Another snowfall another clean up

Community Events