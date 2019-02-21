JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Rep. Steve King says he will seek re-election despite Republican House leadership's move to strip him of his committee assignments after statements others characterized as racist.
Asked Thursday about his future, King said "I am running in 2020."
King, a nine-term Republican from Iowa's sprawling 4th District, was speaking during a taping of an Iowa Public Television program.
King sparked an uproar and was stripped of his committee assignment after being quoted in a New York Times story saying, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?"
In his re-election campaign, King said he will stress his close ties to President Donald Trump and tell voters, "Don't let the elitists in this country, the power brokers in this country, tell you who is going to represent you in the United States Congress."
Related Content
- King says he's running for re-election in 2020
- Kamala Harris to run for president in 2020
- King charged with casino vandalism
- Congressman King discusses controversial tweet
- Gov. Kim Reynolds announces run for re-election
- Northwood woman charged with Burger King theft
- Trial set in Burger King theft
- Congressman King speaks to local leaders
- Woman sentenced for Burger King theft
- Congressman Steve King discusses primary results