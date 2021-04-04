They’ve been making giant monster movies almost as long as they’ve been making movies. Sometimes they’re metaphors for real world terror. Sometimes they’re just guys in rubber suits smashing models. Sometimes they’re legitimately great cinema. Sometimes they just exist to while away a couple of hours. Sometimes they’re an embarrassment to anyone who watches them and anyone who made them. But what ultimately separates one kind from another?

That’s what this edition of KIMT’S Kaiju Throwdown will examine as we pit perhaps the first big crossover in cinema history with its descendent almost 60 years later. It’s “King Kong vs. Godzilla” (1963) vs. “Godzilla vs. Kong” (2021) in a battle between films that walk that fine line between fun and failure. SPOILER ALERT: Only one avoids tripping over its own gigantic feet.

“King Kong vs. Godzilla” (1963) is only the third film in the Godzilla franchise and is probably the one that actually cemented the idea the public would keep paying to watch these things. There’s a version made for Japan and another one re-edited for the United States and if you want to see one, make sure it is the Japanese version. I watched the U.S. version and it is a god awful motion picture, even by the standards of the Godzilla franchise…which can be fairly termed a bit of an “acquired taste.”

This girl witnessed the death of not only her parents but her entire civilization. But it's okay because she has a doll.

The U.S. version, which intersperses a buttload of English-language scenes of a United Nations TV news service throughout the original Japanese footage, sees Godzilla break out of an iceberg and immediately head back to terrorizing Japan. The King Kong part of the plot is a big more involved. A Japanese drug company has discovered a type of berry on a remote island that can produce a powerful and non-addictive narcotic. The island also has a legend of a giant monster that lives there. The drug company is also the chief sponsor of a Japanese TV show and it decides to send a couple of producers to the island to investigate the legend. The producers ingratiate themselves to the island natives and I’ve got to ask a question about that.

Is blackface still offensive if Asians do it? I’m not clear where that ranks on the intersectionality scale of Cancel Culture.

Anyway, it turns out the legendary giant monster is King Kong who, after dispensing with a giant octopus who attacks the native village (and is represented on screen by an actual octopus writing around in a way that would NEVER get past studio censors and animal activists today), gets drunk off his epic ape ass by drinking berry juice and passes out. Somehow the Japanese producers build a giant raft, get the unconscious Kong onto it, and start dragging him back to Japan to be some sort of publicity stunt.

Kong wakes up, swims the rest of the way to Japan, and runs into Godzilla. They fight for about 45 seconds before Kong seems to realize “Holy crap! This thing breathes fire! I can’t deal with that!” and runs away.

Panic at the disco...because a giant monster is attacking!

The Japanese army tries to kill Godzilla with a giant pit filled with explosives and poison gas. When that fails, they set up power lines all around Tokyo charged with one million volts to act as a massive electric fence and keep Godzilla out of the city. It works with the big lizard but the King Kong in this movie eats up electricity like Popeye does spinach. Kong enters Tokyo and grabs a girl to carry around and the army shots a bunch of capsules filled with a gas made from the island berry juice and knocks him out.

The Japanese army then…and I’m not making this up…uses a bunch of balloons to float Kong to Mt. Fuji, where Godzilla is, and sets him free in the hope the two giant monsters will destroy each other. That’s some superduper planning there. We get an extended fight this time from two guys in ill-fitting rubber suits where Godzilla’s atomic breath no longer seems to bother Kong. The two behemoths eventually fall into the sea and the movie ends with Godzilla missing and Kong swimming away.

Wow, does “King Kong vs. Godzilla” suck. The special effects are quite terrible as clearly Toho had not figured out how to make its model tanks and cityscapes look even halfway decent on color film. The monster suits appear as though they were made for actors that were one size and then got worn by actors a completely different size. Kong occasionally looks like a hunchback and Godzilla has some pronounced flabbiness around the knees. There really is no story here and the first half of the film has far too many human characters being played for broad comic relief. And the English language TV news scenes are ponderous and intrusive. I can’t say the movie is boring, despite the lack of monster-on-monster action, but that’s about the most positive thing I can say about it.

I'm going to go out on a limb and say the people who made this movie don't understand why boats float.

Flash forward a couple of generations and Warner Brothers’ second desperate attempt to mimic the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with their “Monsterverse” brings “Godzilla vs. Kong” to the silver screen. It started with a second America version of Godzilla in 2014, a new Kong movie in 2017, and a second American Godzilla flick in 2019. Well, fourth time isn’t usually the charm but it is in this case. “Godzilla vs. Kong” is the best of this new generation of giant monster movies, at least if we’re counting them as entire movies. “Godzilla” (2014) was easily the most entertaining and well-made of these films right up until they killed off Bryan Cranston’s character, which remains one of the stupidest creative decisions of 21st century Hollywood. They stumbled into possibly the single best human story ever paired with giant monster action in Cranston’s character potentially squaring off with the great Ken Watanabe’s character over Mankind’s response to the return of these titanic creatures and they threw it away because some idiot thought Aaron Taylor-Johnson was just too dreamy for words.

Anyway…the movie opens with Kong living inside a colossal Star Trek Holodeck-style dome after some environmental disaster devastated Skull Island. We meet the head researcher (Rebecca Hall) and her deaf adoptive daughter (Kaylee Hottie) and find the little girl has some sort of relationship with Kong. Then Godzilla attacks a Florida cybernetics facility and the facility’s owner (Demian Bichir) recruits a discredited scientist (Alexander Skarsgard) to lead an expedition into the “Hollow Earth,” a supposed subterranean world that is the origin point for monsters like Kong and Godzilla and might be where a power source exists that could stop the titans’ rampages.

"WHO LEFT THEIR LEGOS OUT ON THE FLOOR!!!"

The scientist talks the researcher into letting them use Kong to find the power source and we suddenly see Kong chained up on a ship and heading to the Antarctic entryway into the “Hollow Earth.” Godzilla shows up for probably the best fight scene of the film until the humans trick him into leaving. They then get Kong into a net and use a bunch of helicopters to fly him to Antarctica. At least it wasn’t balloons. Meanwhile, the little girl from “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (2019) (Millie Bobby Brown) has teamed up with a paranoid podcaster and a fat high school friend to investigate the cybernetics company attacked by Godzilla. And I have to think all the 1980s sounding music in this film is somebody’s funny idea of making this into a Godzilla/Stranger Things crossover.

It turns out the cybernetics company owner has built a giant robot Godzilla and launched the “Hollow Earth” expedition to find a power source for it. His desire for Humanity to have some protection from monsters like Godzilla and Kong is presented to the audience as some sort of nefarious scheme and the audience is just supposed to accept that because…we’re stupid, I guess? Everything comes together in a big and quite extended monster mash in Tokyo where good triumphs over evil, if you’re willing to accept that enormous animals which cause thousands of deaths and billions of dollars in property damage qualify as “good.”

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is exactly the sort of big, dumb, and fun motion picture that needs to be seen on the big screen. If you wind watching it on your phone or tablet on HBO Max, you really need to reevaluate your choices in life. There’s plenty of giant monster action on display here and the human-centric subplots are quick-moving and actually relevant to the movie as a whole. The acting is perfectly fine and the script has enough intelligence to delineate Godzilla from King Kong, with the former being a territorial savage and the latter having more human qualities like affection and a need to belong somewhere.

Is Godzilla standing on Tom Cruise's box?

That’s a genuinely clever trick and gives the viewer a rooting interest in all the kaiju carnage but I think it also used up all the brainpower of the five separate people given credit for the story and screenplay. I don’t want to go on and on about this movie’s stupidity because most of it is fairly unobtrusive. This is probably the smartest film we’re ever going to get about a giant lizard and a giant ape and a giant robot beating the snot out of each other. But let me point out that the people who made this movie have NO IDEA what the diameter of the Earth is. The “Hollow Earth” presented in this movie must exist, at bare minimum, a couple thousand miles below the surface. Yet not only is Godzilla able to use his atomic breath to blast a hole from the streets of Tokyo down to the “Hollow Earth,” but Kong is able to climb up that hole and reach the surface in a matter of minutes. If the big ape had been climbing at 10 times the speed of sound, he still couldn’t have made it that quickly.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” wins this Throwdown by a country mile. It is the sort of special effects blockbuster for which theaters are made. “King Kong vs. Godzilla” is an oddity for franchise-fans only.

"This is my second movie of the 21st century and I STILL don't get the girl or get to climb the Empire State Building? Get my agent on the phone!"

King Kong vs. Godzilla (1963)

Written by Shin’ichi Sekizawa, Paul Mason, and Bruce Howard.

Directed by Ishiro Honda and Tom Montgomery.

Starring Michael Keith, Harry Holcolmbe, James Yagi, Tadao Takashima, Kenji Sahara, Ichiro Arishima, Yu Fujiki, Bryong Morrow, Junw Tazaki, Ahikiko Hirata, Mie Hama, and Akiko Wakabayashi.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein.

Directed by Adam Wingard.

Starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eliza Gonzalez, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, Demian Bichir, Kaylee Hottie, and Hakeem Kae-Kazim.