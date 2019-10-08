Clear
Kindness in Chalk Day

Students filled the cement spaces in the school yard with kind messages to one another.

PRESTON, Minn.- October is National Bullying Awareness Month and Fillmore Central Elementary students are doing their part to spread kindness.
October 7th was “Kindness in Chalk” Day, where students brought chalk out to recess and filled the school yard with positive, and encouraging messages to one another. Things like “Be nice” and “You are loved” filled the cement sidewalks with color, and love.
Braalynn Simonson is a 2nd grader at the elementary school who participated in the drawings. "I drew to be a nice friend, to don't be a bully, and to be nice."
Melissa Simonson, her mother, is the Mental Health Counselor for the school. She says it’s important for the school and parents to work together to raise compassionate and strong children. “It's important to teach the generation so that this world, and community can be stronger and kinder to each other.”

