Kindness Rocks

Spreading messages of kindness on colorful rocks in Austin.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 5:34 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

AUSTIN, Minn. - it's an effort to spread joy and smiles. Employees of Ameriprise Financial in austin are getting students at IJ Holton Intermediate School involved in a unique act of kindness.

"We are at IJ Holton doing the Kindness Rock event," said Abby Heimer of Ameriprise Financial.

Students are given a painted rock to write a message of kindness on.

The messages say phrases like "be happy" and "never give up."

The rocks will be scattered across the town, with the goal of bringing a smile to those who find them. 

"So we're kicking off the year saying we're not just thinking about ourselves in our school, we're trying to think about everyone in our community," said Cori McRae, a teacher at IJ Holton.

"It's as simple as a kind word. One word, that's all it takes, can totally change someone's day," said McRae.

"I think it's important, especially in today's changing world, to make sure we're always being kind to one another," said Brianne Brede of Ameriprise Financial.

