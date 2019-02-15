Clear
Principal puckers up to a pig for Pennies for Pink

Woodson Kindergarten Center exceeded their goal of $900.

Posted: Feb. 15, 2019 5:10 PM
Updated: Feb. 15, 2019 5:52 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

AUSTIN, Minn. - To contribute to Paint the Town Pink, Woodson Kindergarten Center collected Pennies for Pink. The funds will go to the Hormel Institute for breast cancer research. They raised $1,912.66.

To celebrate, Woodson had an assembly on Friday. They played games and watched Principal Jill Rollie kiss Pixi the pig.

"We definitely wanted to push the message that there's no generosity too small to make a difference, to make an impact, and who knows, one of these pennies just might be the penny that supports a cure for cancer," says Rollie.

