AUSTIN, Minn. - To contribute to Paint the Town Pink, Woodson Kindergarten Center collected Pennies for Pink. The funds will go to the Hormel Institute for breast cancer research. They raised $1,912.66.
To celebrate, Woodson had an assembly on Friday. They played games and watched Principal Jill Rollie kiss Pixi the pig.
"We definitely wanted to push the message that there's no generosity too small to make a difference, to make an impact, and who knows, one of these pennies just might be the penny that supports a cure for cancer," says Rollie.
Related Content
- Principal puckers up to a pig for Pennies for Pink
- Accused pig thief pleads guilty
- U.S. has more pigs than ever
- National Real Men Wear Pink Day
- Student accused of punching assistant principal
- Principal accused of stalking police detective
- Clear Lake Middle School principal has died
- Man accused of stealing pigs in Winnebago County
- Lake Mills man pleads not guilty to pig rustling
- Penny Marshall, co-star of 'Laverne & Shirley' and director of 'Big,' dead at 75
Scroll for more content...