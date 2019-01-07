Kim Norton sworn in as Rochester's new mayor

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a day of firsts in Rochester, as the city's mayor-elect Kim Norton is sworn in as Rochester’s first female mayor.

And in another first in recent history the city held a formal inauguration as Norton takes over the job.

The community was invited to attend the first inauguration for the city's elected officials.

It brought out the local educator Sara Lopez, who brought her students to the inauguration to witness history.

“The kids said this is history…yes, it is,” she said “Have them really take a time to look at who is the mayor.”

She tells KIMT that the inauguration will help kids learn about the democratic process and what they can achieve.

“Students are the future of our community so by participating in the community at such a young age. We hope they engage and take hold of their community and take ownership,” said Lopez.

Kim Norton will take over the city's highest leadership role, which was held by Ardell Brede for 16 years and he has one advice for the new mayor.

“Listen to what the people want in the community and pay attention to that. I think it's so important to be connected to the community from little kids to seniors,” said the former mayor.

Kim Norton tells KIMT that she’s feeling a little overwhelmed but is ready to take on the role of leading the city.

“I think that once staff are hired, I’ll have some support to get through my emails and phone calls and get to all the meetings and make sure I go where I need to go. I’ll feel a little calmer,” said the Mayor Norton.