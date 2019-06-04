Kids learn about owls

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – It’s a kind of bird we don’t often get the chance to see.

On Tuesday, kids in Dodge Center are getting an up-close encounter with an owl.

Jo Severson is an educator with the International Owl Center in Houston, Minn. She travels across the state, teaching little ones how to “build an owl” by putting different parts of the animal into a box.

“A lot of people don't know much about them and part of that is just because they're nocturnal and you don't see them,” Severson said. “Even if you do experience them, you're just hearing them most of the time at night.”

Those in attendance got to meet Ruby, a great horned owl.

It’s worth snapping a picture, and it’s also a good time for young kids to learn about young owls.

Severson says it’s owlet season, so there’s a good chance you could come across one.

“This time of year baby owls are jumping out of trees because they think they can fly, even if they're not very good at it,” Severson said. “So a lot of those owlets are perfectly fine being left alone. If they are too young to be out of the nest, then we often will try to do something for them.”

If you do come across an owl, you can call the International Owl Center at (507) 896-6957.