Kids enjoy sledding at Pine Island's Winter Fest

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - As part of Pine Island's Winter Fest, kids had a blast sledding down a hill behind the 5th-12th school.
"Going sledding with my daddy," is Cora Yezter's favorite part of Winter Fest.
The sledders said the weather was just right to go sledding.
For a full list of Winter Fest activities, click here.
