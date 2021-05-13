Kids between the ages of 12 and 15 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The CDC has made its final approval for kids ages 12 and up to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Nearly a quarter of the new cases here in the U.S. are kids and teens, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. With the final green light for 12 to 15-year-olds now eligible to get vaccinated, those statistics could end up changing.

In Minnesota, that gives the go-ahead for nearly 300,000 more people to get the shot. Medical experts say doses could be available as soon as Thursday, but they're anticipating not every newly eligible person will be able to get the vaccine the first day. One Rochester dad said his 15-year-old daughter will get it as soon as she can. "We want to end this pandemic as soon as possible," explained Andrew Hodge. "I mean it's been chaotic, you've seen a lot of deaths and everything. But I want to get through it. I don't like this mask rule. I just want to live my life as normal as possible."

Hodge is already thinking about when his toddler goes to school in the future. "Schools should require it, honestly. It's much safer now. Then you don't have to worry about who has it, who doesn't, who's going to be quarantined," he explained. "I mean, it's much easier."

In late March, Pfizer said the clinical trial data showed its vaccine was 100% effective in preventing the illness in 12 to 15-year-olds. It would be the same two-dose series that's given to adults, with three weeks in between.

Johnson & Johnson is studying its one-dose vaccine in ages 12 to 17. Pfizer and Moderna have begun trials with children as young as 6 months.