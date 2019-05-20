Kid's Cup donations impact OMC Women's Health Pavilion

ROCHESTER, Minn. - From Mayo Clinic to Olmsted Medical Center Kid's Cup donations impact so many organizations in Rochester.

Dr. James Hoffmann is Olmsted Medical Center's Chief Medical Officer and a practicing Obstetrician-gynecologist. Hoffmann has been with OMC since 1994, and played an integral role in planning the new Women's Health Pavilion. The building is 5-years-old, but Hoffmann said it still feels new.

"Kid's Cup is one of the very first supporters of our organization," said Dr. Hoffmann.

In 2014, Olmsted Medical Center opened its new Women's Health Pavilion.

"We do about 1,000 deliveries a year that is shared between our nurse mid-wife program and our physician services," explained Dr. Hoffmann. In total the health pavilion has 12 birthing center rooms, with multiple options for delivery, including a water birth. The medical facility also offers laughing gas for women who want to avoid an epidural.

"We call it nitrous oxide therapy, or laughing gas but I haven't seen many folks laugh in labor, but they call it laughing gas. It is really effective with helping to deal with the peak of contraction pain," said Dr. Hoffmann.

The biggest contribution from Kid's Cup donations include four state of the art monitoring neo-nate units for the birthing department.

"Keeping the baby warm. Keeping an eye on the babies oxygen content and watching the babies breathing patterns are all part of the equipment that Kid's Cup has helped us supply," explained Dr. Hoffmann.

The funds from Kid's Cup continue to role in to the medical facility.

"Kid's Cup made a promise to us of $150,000 in 2014, when the Women's Health Pavilion opened. They completed that in 2018, and then moving forward they are providing us with $25,000 a year," said Hoffmann.