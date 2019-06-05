FFA Host 5th Annual Safety Day

ALBERT LEA, Minn- From first aid to power lines, about a hundred kids in Freeborn County got an interactive lesson in farm safety. This was for the 5th annual FFA Safety Day.

Luke Gooden says this event held him visualize things.

"I think ag safety day is a really fun day where you can learn a lot of new things," said Gooden.

For Gooden seeing inside of an ambulance was one of the highlights

Kerynn Jensen learned a valuable lesson from the grain bin safety demonstration.

"Your parent they can't see you in grain bin if you fall in and so if they start running it you can sink down in less than 5 seconds," said Jensen.

There were a total of ten groups that rotated between eleven work station. New to the event this year was the healthy living stations. Kids got the chance to plant different vegetables and learn about healthy eating habits. Organizer Katie Pestorious says these hands-on lesson help kids learn important skills that can't be taught through a textbook.

The fact that there are so many dangers out there that the kids don't realize is dangerous," said Pestorious.

She says kids are especially vulnerable to accidents during the summer because they have more free time but hopes lessons like this will help them make smart decisions.