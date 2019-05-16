Kidnap victim Jayme Closs honored in Wisconsin as 'hometown hero'

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 13-year-old teenager who was held prisoner in a Wisconsin cabin for three months before escaping her abductor is being honored by state lawmakers as a "hometown hero."
Jayme Closs appeared with family members and friends to receive her honor in the Assembly chamber on Wednesday. It was the most public appearance to date for Jayme, who escaped her kidnapper in January.
Her aunt, Jen Smith, accepted the award and said Jayme's bravery and spirit are inspiring. Jayme stood behind her aunt but did not speak.
The FBI also posted pictures on social media of Jayme in the Capitol posing with her award.
Jake Patterson has pleaded guilty to kidnapping Jayme and killing her parents on Oct. 15. He faces life in prison when sentenced on May 24.
