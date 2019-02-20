Kicks for kindness

ROCHESTER, Minn.- This week is Random Acts of Kindness Week and two Rochester organizations are doing their part in spreading kindness, and joy.

Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere, or CAKE and the Barbershop Talk crew wanted to put together a shoe donation drive for the week, but didn’t have enough time to put one together. So they decided on doing free haircuts for families in need.

Until an anonymous donor gave $200 dollars to CAKE allowing Danielle Teal to buy 8 brand new pairs of name brand sneakers.

She along with the help of a friend and her daughter were able to surprise the barbershop guys with brand new shoes to go towards their shoe wall which allows kids to pick a new pair of shoes for free.

Danielle says just one act of kindness can cause a ripple effect and bring people together, Tuesday’s events were the perfect example of that. “That is the special ingredient when it comes to kindness is that it brings people together from every walk of life, there are no barriers.”

There will be a community shoe drive in the future, stay with KIMT for the details.