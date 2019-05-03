Kicking-off camping in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – It is officially time to begin rolling out the campers and firewood to get ready for this camping season. There is no better time to do it than this weekend if you want to get a head start.

May 3-5 marks the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Camping Kickoff” with events around the state to get ready for this summer.

Judy Listfield and her husband are from New Jersey and camp at the MacNider Campground in Mason City and said they are just glad to finally be enjoying some nicer weather.

“We were here when the snow storm happened and it sort of becomes laughable,” said Listfield. “We get somewhat comparable weather in New Jersey because we’re not in the south and honestly I prefer this kind of weather over really hot weather.”

Part of what persuaded the Listfields to stay in Mason City was the cleanliness of the campsite. Through the camping kickoff events, like the spring cleaning event in Clear Lake on Saturday, aims to clean these natural areas for visitors to enjoy.