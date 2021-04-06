Kicking off EarthFest 2021 in Rochester with a sustainability update

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton is helping kick-off this year's EarthFest in Rochester with an update on the city's sustainability efforts.

Norton is encouraging the community to be more sustainable every day by doing small things like using reusable containers as well as conserving water and electricity; she says it all makes a difference.

Sustainability coordinator Lauren Jensen says the community is also able to lend its voice to larger projects.

Jensen says with all the new growth and developments in the community the city and project leaders are ensuring major developers, like DMC, are held to a higher standard.

Jensen explained, "If these are things you want to see happen in our community then speak out and promote those happening or talk to your constituents or reach out to city employees or different departments. I think that's the biggest thing we can do. If we want our city to move in this direction we need the voices behind it to support those changes."

Norton says the city and community can also work together on transportation as another major area to improve.

"As we are working towards our bus rapid transit and trying to encourage people to walk and bike and use transit as opposed to every individual in a single car that buildings and transportation are two of the largest areas I think we can impact," she added.

The city is also releasing a Sustainability and Resiliency Plan under the task force of the same name with the goal of the community embracing the concepts.

That plan should be released within the next month.