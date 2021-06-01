Kicking off Dairy Month at a local family farm

WEST CONCORD, Minn. - Yogurt, cheese, and ice cream lovers rejoice! June is National Dairy Month. To kick off the month, Gochnauer Dairy Farms invited people to their farm to meet their Holsteins and snack on cheese curds and ice cream.

The Gochnauer farm is located at the big white barn on the end of West Concord's Main Street.

"It's just a really great way for us to be able to talk to the public and advocate for dairy farmers, the way they care for their animals, and how nutritious dairy products are," says Megan Gochnauer.

Dodge County Dairy Princess Katrina Thoe and Princess Kay of the Milky Way Brenna Connelly of Byron were in the barn, giving out milk and talking to visitors about the dairy industry.

"We're here to share about our favorite dairy foods, celebrate all the dairy goodness, and really just share the story of Minnesota dairy farmers and the hard work they do to be able to give us these delicious dairy foods," says Connelly.

"I think it's important for people to know that each county in Minnesota has local dairy princesses where they have events like this where you can see just how local your dairy products are and ask them any questions you have," explains Thoe.