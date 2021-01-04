Key links to follow politics in Minnesota and Iowa

Minnesota

The Minnesota State Legislature is scheduled to convene on January 4 and adjourn on May 17.

Minnesota Legislature website: www.leg.mn.gov

Who represents you? https://www.gis.leg.mn/iMaps/districts/

How to follow along online? House and Senate Livestream committee hearings can be found here. https://www.house.leg.state.mn.us/htv/htv.asp

The latest from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz: mn.gov/governor .

Minnesota's latest political calendar: https://www.house.leg.state.mn.us/cco/calendar.asp

Iowa

The Iowa State Legislature is scheduled to convene on January 11 and adjourn on April 20.