Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota up to 22 coronavirus-related deaths; Olmsted County continues to see surge in cases Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Key Iowa banks won't issue stimulus loans without more info

Two of the largest banks in Iowa say they aren’t ready to take applications for the $349 billion small business aid program that began Friday.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 10:41 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two of the largest banks in Iowa say they aren’t ready to take applications for the $349 billion small business aid program that began Friday.

MidwestOne Bank and Bankers Trust announced late Thursday that they still do not have enough information from the Small Business Administration to proceed.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

Both indicated they would begin processing applications as soon as they had the answers to key questions.

A MidwestOne vice president told customers that banks “do not yet have critical program details” and warned that submitting inaccurate or incorrect applications would delay their aid.

Des Moines-based Bankers Trust says it's disappointed in the lack of guidance and delay.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 12°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 16°
Rain and a wintry mix Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Are fewer crimes happening during 'Stay at Home' order?

Image

'RNeighbors' finding ways to spread positivity during 'Stay at Home' order

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Virtual workout builds muscle & hope

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/2

Image

Coronavirus effect on immigrants

Image

Iowa schools staying closed

Image

Impact of Stockpiling Groceries

Image

Shortage of Protective Personal Equipment

Image

What to Look For in Disinfectants and Sanitizers

Community Events