Kettlecorn Café was started during the pandemic to help bring in extra income

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many Americans are unfortunately still out of jobs, but one family in Rochester is trying to make the best out of the situation.

Tim Graham is a pastor and his wife is a photographer. As the stay at home order is still in place in Minnesota, she isn't able to hold photo sessions for the time being, which is taking a toll on their household income. With more time on their hands, the Graham's decided now was the perfect opportunity to start a popcorn stand, Kettlecorn Café. To make sure both customers and workers are staying safe, they're wearing masks and gloves and sanitizing after every purchase. And to follow social distancing guidelines, workers will make sure they're standing behind the table. Graham said the feedback has been wonderful so far. "It's been a godsend really. We think the providence of our God helped us this way," explained Graham. "His story is different for everybody, there's no one template."

Graham said cooking is one of his favorite hobbies and before the pandemic even started, they talked about having a popcorn stand. He explained it's been reallu helpful during this time. "When people come up and they ask 'how's business?' And you say 'it's fantastic.' Which it is. Their faces light up," said Graham. "You can see there's just a sense of relief that there's something going on in our economy."

Kettlecorn Café is located in the parking lot of Mr. Pizza South in rochester. If you're a healthcare worker or veteran, Graham wants to give back to you for all your hardwork and give you a free snack.