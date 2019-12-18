Kenyon-Wanamingo high school principal pleads guilty to DWI

FARIBAULT, Minn. – The principal at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School has pleaded guilty to drunk driving.

Matthew Richard Ryan, 45 of Kenyon, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of misdemeanor DWI. He was given a $400 fine. Ryan was pulled over on October 19 in Rice County. Court documents state his blood alcohol content was .16, twice the legal limit.

That happened just one day after former Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball coach Jennifer Susan Nerison, 41 of Wanamingo, was also charged with two counts of DWI. Authorities say she drove into a ditch in Blue Earth County with a blood alcohol level of .146. Nerison has not entered a plea in her case.