Kenyon-Wanamingo freshman finds role with track & field team

KENYON, Minnesota -- Athletes seek the thrill of competition. But what happens when you can't compete? You find any way you can to be there.

Freshman Jacob Lund is an aspiring track star at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School. His love for sports is endless and his current favorite player is former NIACC baseball star Malique Ziegler.

He wanted to throw shot put for the Knights track team, but his plans went down a different path.

"Back in December, I got a concussion, I got punched in the head at Triton," Lund said. "So at the end of talking to the surgeon we decided to do surgery... The next three weeks would be hell."

Jacob had Chiari Malformation surgery in April. The goal was to recude his reoccuring headaches.

"I didn't sleep at all the night before, my face was burning up," Lund said. "I was quite nervous and last thing I remember is when they put me to sleep is that I got up and I was vomiting like crazy."

When he recovered, he wanted to get back to the team any way he could. Now he's an integral part of the Kenyon-Wanamingo family.

Lund has found his spot on KW as a student-manager. He helps with statistics, putting away equipment or other tasks as need. His coach Jeff Wibben says he's a walking encylopedia of track and field knowledge.

"He knows people from what they do in Triton and Wabasha Kellogg, how they run in Lake City, how they run in Byron," Wibben said. "He's an actual guru of the sport, he knows the sport real well."

He said that Jacob's dedication to the sport can teach a less to other members of the team.

"It just shows kids that if you have adversity, something happens, you can still be by the sport by doing something else," Wibben said.

Even though he transferred from Triton during the school year, he's fitting in quite well.

"He's like really supportive of us and he like knows all of us even though he hasn't been here at our school like forever," KW senior Kasandra Keller said. "It's really cool that he gets so involved with it."