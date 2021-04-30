Kentucky man pleads guilty to armed extortion in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a North Iowa case of threats at gunpoint.

Anthony Scott Moore, 28 of Beattyville, Kentucky, has pleaded guilty to one count of extortion.

Law enforcement says that when Moore was living in Mason City as a homeless man, he threatened a woman with a gun and demand money from her. Investigators say on January 20, 2021, Moore took a handgun belonging to his victim, held it to her head, and demanded she write him a check for $50,000 or he would kill her. Court documents state this happened in the 1600 block of 6th Street SW.

Moore’s sentencing is scheduled for June 21.