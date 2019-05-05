Kentucky Derby fanatics race to the Surf District

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – If you walked into the Surf District Rock ‘n Roll Grill Saturday afternoon, you probably experienced something a little out of the norm.
That is because the venue was hosting its 8th annual Kentucky Derby watch party.
Customers were asked to wear their best derby apparel and enjoy the event with hors d'oeuvres and mint juleps.
Grant Maulsby is the owner and says it is a fun event that allows people like him to enjoy the event since they can’t be there physically.
“I’d love to go someday – I love to watch it,” said Maulsby. “It always fun, the call it the fastest two minutes, the greatest two minutes in sports and it really is exciting to watch. It’s over very fast, but it’s very neat to watch.”
The event was started by Maulsby’s parents and he has continued the tradition.
