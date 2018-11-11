Kensett woman pleads not guilty to child endagerment

OSAGE, Iowa – A woman accused of driving drunk with children in her vehicle is pleading not guilty.

Rebecca Ann Golden, 35 of Kensett, is charged with five counts of child endangerment and one count of OWI-1st offense. She was arrested August 19 after the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office got a report of a vehicle all over the road on Highway 9.

The Sheriff’s Office says when Golden was pulled over there were five children in her vehicle ranging in ages from under three to nine years old. Court records state a breath test found her blood alcohol content to be .225, nearly three times the legal limit.

Golden is now set to stand trial on December 5.