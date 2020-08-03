Kensett man arrested after Worth County pursuit

KENSETT, Iowa – One arrest was made after a car chase nearly ends in tragedy in North Iowa.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on patrol Monday south of Kensett spotted Justin Mulliner, 37, driving around 1:42 pm and the deputy knew Mulliner did not have a valid license.

The deputy turned on his lights and sirens and tried to pull Mulliner over. The Sheriff’s Office says that started a pursuit west on 390th Street, then south on Olive Avenue, West on 340th Street, and south on Nettle Avenue where the case finally stopped. Mulliner is accused of running a stop sign crossing Highway 9 and almost hitting another vehicle at 370th Street.

The Sheriff’s Office says Mulliner has been charged with eluding, speeding, driving while barred, and failure to obey a traffic control device. Iowa State Patrol and Iowa Motor Vehicle enforcement assisted with this incident.