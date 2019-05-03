Kenny Arnold fundraiser set for Saturday in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Several Hawkeye legends are scheduled to be in Mason City on Saturday, including but not limited to Jeff Horner and Greg Brunner. They’ll be playing in a charity game at Mason City High School for the late Kenny Arnold.

Arnold helped lead Iowa to the Final Four in 1980 but experienced physical and financial challenges ever since due to a brain tumor. Arnold passed away on April 27th at age 59.

The event begins at 7 PM.