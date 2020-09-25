Minnesota House Candidate Kenneth Bush Says He Was Misunderstood

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota House candidate Kenneth Bush is sharing his side of the story after receiving criticism for a comment he made on a Facebook post.

Bush, the GOP candidate running in District 25B, says his comment was misinterpreted by members of the public and the media.

The comment was posted in response to a Facebook status by Rochester business owner Abe Sauer which was critical of Bush's recent performance in a local political forum. It read, "2nd ammendment buddy. Stay away from me Abe Sauer."

Bush says he did not mean to threaten Sauer. The candidate says when he saw the Facebook status, he felt concerned as a black man in today's political climate, that Sauer might be an agressive agitator.

"It scared me, and I was basically saying that I will defend myself if you come and attack me," Bush told KIMT News 3. "That's all I was saying, and I should ahve said it just like that,'I will defend myself if you come and attack me.'"

Bush says he's not used to communicating on Facebook, and added the last time he ran for office, a staffer managed his social media accounts, which is no longer the case.

He also says he does not own a gun, and would like to sit down and get to know Abe Sauer.