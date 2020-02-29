Kennedy, Berge, & Krell capture state wrestling titles

Class A
106 - 2nd – Anthony Romero (GMLOS)
113 - 3rd – Cael Bartels (Chatfield)
132 - 5th – Gavin Gust (Dover-Eyota)
138 - 5th – Taylor DeFrang (Dover-Eyota)
145 - 2nd – Seth Goetzinger (Chatfield)
160 - 6th – Daniel Smith (GMLOS)
170 - 5th – Noah Sayles (GMLOS)
195 - 1st – Colton Krell (Westfield)
285 - 4th – Dylan Nirk (Westfield)
Class AA
106 - 4th – Luke Williams (Pine Island)
120 - 2nd – Maxwell Petersen (Byron)
132 - 2nd – Mitchel Petersen (Byron)
132 - 3rd – Logan Vaughan (Kasson-Mantorville)
170 - 1st – Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville)
182 - 1st – Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville)
285 - 6th – Anthony Moe-Tucker (Kasson-Mantorville)
Class AAA
145 - 3rd – Cade Sheehan (Mayo)
