Kennedy, Berge, & Krell capture state wrestling titles

Highlights from Saturday's state wrestling championships.

Posted: Feb 29, 2020 11:15 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Class A
106 - 2nd – Anthony Romero (GMLOS)
113 - 3rd – Cael Bartels (Chatfield)
132 - 5th – Gavin Gust (Dover-Eyota)
138 - 5th – Taylor DeFrang (Dover-Eyota)
145 - 2nd – Seth Goetzinger (Chatfield)
160 - 6th – Daniel Smith (GMLOS)
170 - 5th – Noah Sayles (GMLOS)
195 - 1st – Colton Krell (Westfield)
285 - 4th – Dylan Nirk (Westfield)

Class AA
106 - 4th – Luke Williams (Pine Island)
120 - 2nd – Maxwell Petersen (Byron)
132 - 2nd – Mitchel Petersen (Byron)
132 - 3rd – Logan Vaughan (Kasson-Mantorville)
170 - 1st – Bennett Berge (Kasson-Mantorville)
182 - 1st – Patrick Kennedy (Kasson-Mantorville)
285 - 6th – Anthony Moe-Tucker (Kasson-Mantorville)

Class AAA
145 - 3rd – Cade Sheehan (Mayo)

