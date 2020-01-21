Kemps shutting down part of its Rochester operations

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Kemps is shutting down its milk manufacturing plant in Rochester, eliminating 125 jobs.

The company announced Tuesday that production would stop on June 30, 2020. Kemps currently uses part of the facility owned by Associated Milk Producers and that company announced in late 2019 it was shutting down and selling its Rochester plant.

“Business decisions that impact people’s lives are difficult,” says Greg Kurr, president and chief executive officer at Kemps. “In evaluating our options, it became apparent ceasing operations is the best long-term strategy for our business. The employees at this facility have done an excellent job, and we greatly appreciate their hard work and dedication.”

Kemps says it will work with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to help employees losing their jobs.

Kemps says its manufacturing facility in Rochester has been in operation for more than 60 years and produces a variety of milk products. This closure does not impact Kemps’ ice cream facility also located in Rochester.