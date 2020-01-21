Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Kemps shutting down part of its Rochester operations

Ice cream facility will remain open.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 5:02 PM
Updated: Jan 21, 2020 5:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Kemps is shutting down its milk manufacturing plant in Rochester, eliminating 125 jobs.

The company announced Tuesday that production would stop on June 30, 2020. Kemps currently uses part of the facility owned by Associated Milk Producers and that company announced in late 2019 it was shutting down and selling its Rochester plant.

“Business decisions that impact people’s lives are difficult,” says Greg Kurr, president and chief executive officer at Kemps. “In evaluating our options, it became apparent ceasing operations is the best long-term strategy for our business. The employees at this facility have done an excellent job, and we greatly appreciate their hard work and dedication.”

Kemps says it will work with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development to help employees losing their jobs.

Kemps says its manufacturing facility in Rochester has been in operation for more than 60 years and produces a variety of milk products. This closure does not impact Kemps’ ice cream facility also located in Rochester.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -3°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Few Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: -3°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -5°
Temperatures rally as snow returns
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New information about lead exposure

Image

Plates to support law enforcement

Image

Minnesota needs Caucus Takers

Image

Iowans going to National March for Life

Image

New MN Emergency Operations Center

Image

Warm Winter Welcome for UMR Students

Image

Park the Phone Campaign

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/21

Image

Gym Renovation

Image

Student Speaks About Disability

Community Events