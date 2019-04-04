Clear
Kellogg woman pleads guilty to meth possession

Julie Bigelow Julie Bigelow

Arrested in Olmsted County in May 2018.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 1:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of drug crimes in Olmsted County is pleading guilty.

Julie Lynn Bigelow, 49 of Kellogg, was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over in May 2018. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Bigelow was found with 29.5 grams of methamphetamine in a clear plastic bag.

She pleaded guilty Thursday to 2nd degree drug possession and is due to be sentenced on June 24.


