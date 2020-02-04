Kellogg students participate in digital field trip

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Students at Kellogg Middle School took a field trip without even having to leave the building.

All they had to do was sit in the auditorium. through an interactive stream, they were able to tour the National WWII Museum in New Orleans.

They learned about the Manhattan Project and the creation of the world's first atomic weapons.

"For me, I didn't really know anything about the Manhattan Project, not very much," Bridget Harms, an eighth grade student, said. "I didn't really know what it was, and I thought it was really interesting just to see it. I mean I've never done anything like this with like getting to sit here in a field trip like this. I thought it was really fun."

"It was really nice to be able to interact and see the interactions on the screen," Phoebe Meyer, another eighth grade student, added.

Teachers and students alike think this could be the future of learning.

"I wish I could take all the kids to New Orleans and show it to them personally but I can't," Bruce Rodgers, a world history and geography teacher, said. "So it's really nice that they do something like that to bring the museum here. It's one of the greatest, if not the greatest WWII museum I've ever been to in the world."

The Kellogg students were among 75,000 students who went on the digital field trip.