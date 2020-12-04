Kellogg Middle School students organize holiday fundraiser

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The spirit of giving is alive and well at one Rochester middle school. Students are lending a helping hand to the less fortunate in the community, so they can have a holiday season with fewer worries.

The student board at Kellogg Middle School is asking for donations of gift cards, from grocery stores and gas stations, which can help out families in need.

The students even produced a commercial on YouTube to tell folks about the gift card drive. You can view the video here.

Gift card drop off will take place at Kellogg Middle School on Saturday, December 12th from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Organizers and students will be masked and social distanced, they say it will be a contactless drop off.

"We wanted to help out people who are kind of having a hard time, especially in this pandemic and we wanted to do it in a way that was safe for everyone," said Olive Erickson from the student board.

The gift cards will be distributed by Family Promise Rochester and Women's Shelter and Support Center.