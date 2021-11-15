Keith Ellison to seek 2nd term as Minnesota attorney general

ST, PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says he'll seek a second term. Ellison, who made the announcement Monday, led the prosecution team that won the conviction of ex-officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

He assembled a team of attorneys in private practice and from his office that persuaded jurors earlier this year to convict Chauvin of murder.

Floyd’s death last year became a flashpoint in the national conversation about the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

Ellison is Minnesota’s first Black attorney general. He was also the first Muslim elected to Congress, a job he left in 2018.