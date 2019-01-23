Keeping your vehicles properly maintained for winter weather

MASON CITY, Iowa - Scraping your windows and warming up the car before heading out ech day is a great start to making sure your vehicle is road-ready, but according to local mechanics, that’s not all that you need to be doing.

“Not making sure their car is in good shape for winter conditions is really what I find most often,” Ray Shimak told KIMT.

Shimak is the owner of Ray’s Collision in Mason City and has been working on cars for over 40 years. He says that it is best to have your vehicle inspected at least once before hitting the roadways in the winter.

“Proper servicing in the fall, checking antifreeze, checking brakes, having their car looked at for service work that needs to be done such as bad hoses, belts, tires, proper alignment, and suspension components,” said Shimak.

He tells drivers it I better to be safe than sorry as not properly maintaining your vehicle could lead to serious accidents.

“It can lead to sliding on the ice easier, losing control of the vehicle, cars freezing up in the wintertime because they don’t have the proper antifreeze mix,” said Shimak. “Another big safety thing is having a winter car with blankets and stuff you need in case you get stranded somewhere you can stay warm.”

One other suggestion is to wash your vehicle often to at a carwash that cleans underneath in order to prevent rusting and corrosion of the underbody. He also says a way to avoid accidents is to avoid distractions in the vehicle and only driving as fast as the weather allows.