Keeping your vaccination card intact for travel or event use

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Now that anyone 16 or older can get vaccinated in Minnesota more people will be receiving a vaccination card. It’s raising questions about how to properly take care of and store them.

Vaccination cards may be needed to travel or go to events so making sure it stays intact may be important.

The CDC has created a standard three by four inch paper vaccine card which most people can’t fit into a wallet or credit card pockets that are in many purses.

To keep the card intact some people are opting to laminate them. If you go that route there are some things you want to keep in mind.

Dr. Charity Baker says you want to make sure the information on your card is accurate and that you don’t laminate the card before getting your second shot of the vaccine if you’re receiving Pfizer or Moderna.

However, if you do lose it or it’s damaged Baker says it’s not the end of the world.

Baker explained, “Make sure all the information on it is accurate as far as your name being spelled, date of birth, etc. If you have it laminated and you have to fix something on it they can make a new card. We're seeing all of the COVID vaccines reported into the IRIS. The Iowa State Registry so there's always ways for us to find the vaccine history and to reprint for patients.”

You can also photograph both sides of your card and email it to yourself but make sure not to share your vaccine card on social media.

She added, “Be careful with social media post because it does contain sensitive information about all of us, so it may be wise not to put a picture on any social media sites.”

If you’d rather look at other options to protect your card there are online vendors who are also selling vaccine card holders and sleeves as well as lanyards.